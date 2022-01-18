SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A ShotSpotter activation led to the arrest of a man in South Sacramento, authorities said Monday.

Dominic Alexander King, 40, of Sacramento, faces several charges that include possession of firearm by a felon, carrying a loaded firearm and discharge of a firearm in a grossly negligent manner.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, a five-round ShotSpotter activation went off at 7:45 a.m. Monday. Deputies were dispatched seconds later to an address along Lang Avenue.

A suspect later identified as King was spotted running from authorities and attempting to dispose of a gun, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. King was arrested moments later and was found to have been on formal probation for being a felon in possession of a gun.

King was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine. He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail and is being held on $50,000 bail.

Investigators said it is unclear what or who the target of the gunshots were. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.