PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — Hospitals across the region are getting help from the state by filling the need with extra beds and staff.

Marshall Hospital in Placerville has the space to care for patients, but Chief Nursing Officer Cindy Rice explained they struggle when it comes to staffing.

“It’s been a long two years. Some nurses are leaving,” she explained. “We do have times where we are putting the puzzle pieces together to cover shifts to make sure we have enough staff.”

The state asked Marshall for help to care for more patients, designating the medical center as a surge hospital and adding up to 45 beds.

They are using extra rooms in areas like their birth center to move non-COVID patients and make space. .

“When the state approached us, we said ‘OK, let’s figure this out,’ ” explained Siri Nelson, CEO and president of Marshall Hospital.

In return, the state will provide the hospital 40-60 nurses and other essential hospital staff to help fill the need. According to Rice, staff will come from travel nurses and other staffing across the state of California.

“We have had people out on COVID protocol, which means we have staff working extra hard,” Nelson said. “Any relief we can give our health care staff is a good thing.”

So where are other surge hospitals going in our area? CBS13 emailed the state three times. They responded by explaining that 221 facilities across the state have been given the designation but wouldn’t name them citing privacy concerns.

The state added that they are providing 2,028 personnel statewide but would not provide information on how many staff members area hospitals would receive.

Dignity Health explained half of its hospitals in the Sacramento region are receiving help. Hospitals impacted include Mercy San Juan, Methodist Hospital, and Mercy General.

UC Davis Medical Center will receive 48 additional health care workers. Kaiser South Sacramento will get 56 additional beds.

At the same time, Barton Memorial in South Lake Tahoe is waiting to see if their request for extra staffing and 40 beds will be approved. The medical center expects to start receiving extra staff as early as Thursday to start the training process.

A surge in care needs is being filled by a spike in resources hospitals hope can make a difference.

“We are certainly hoping that this provides the support that other hospitals need and provides the care to the patients that may be otherwise sitting in an emergency department,” Rice said.

Marshall expects to start receiving additional staff and train as early as Monday. Health care workers should be working within a couple days after their training.