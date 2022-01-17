SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The pandemic continues to cause events around the Sacramento region to pivot, and that was the case for hundreds who wanted to honor Dr. Martin Luther Kings Jr. Monday.

People lined up in the parking lot at Grant High School with posters and positive energy, all ready to honor the life and legacy of Dr. King.

Brandon Lewis brought his children.

“It’s just important we install that pride in her heritage, and also justice and peace and love for everyone,” Lewis said.

Calvin Taylor brought his granddaughter.

“We been coming out every year or so [to] show her about the past and our history,” Taylor said.

This is the second year the m-l-k rally and march.. has been replaced with a car caravan due to the coronavirus.

The NAACP, along with Black Lives Matter, led participants through the streets of Sacramento by the California State Capitol.

“I think it’s awesome we’re celebrating MLK, and there’s a lot of people out here to support,” Rosaline Wong said. “I love it.”

Clarence Haynes says he wouldn’t miss it.

“It’s so important because the doctor made it matter,” he said. “We all matter. and he made sure we had that message and that we keep it going.”

He wanted to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. King, who preached peace and understanding and the battle against social injustice and racial bias.

“Let freedom ring baby,” Haynes said.

It’s a message that continues to move millions…still today. The ride ended at Sac State, where a short rally was held.