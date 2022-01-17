SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Pacific Gas and Electric equipment was damaged after a Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy crashed into a power pole near Isleton, authorities said Monday.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the deputy crashed a patrol car just before 5:30 p.m. along southbound Jackson Slough Road near West Brannan Island Road in the San Joaquin Delta.

The power pole was reportedly leaning due to the crash and PG&E was going to shut off power in the area to fix the damaged equipment.

The CHP said the deputy was not injured in the crash. The deputy reportedly misjudged a turn and lost control of the vehicle, which resulted in the crash.

No other vehicles were involved.