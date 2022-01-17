SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It was a bittersweet day for an elderly woman in Sacramento who was in danger of losing her long-time Oak Park home.

The City of Sacramento says the home had dangerous code enforcement violations. On Monday, it was torn down.

Wanda clark has owned the home for more than 25 years.

“It was sadness, of course,” she said of demolition day.

We first told you about Wanda last October after her home was condemned by the city for numerous code violations that she says was caused by an unlicensed contractor who never finished the work.

Wanda could not afford to make the needed repairs, and the property was then taken over by a court-ordered receivership.

“I am still paying a mortgage and I have nowhere to go,” she said. “I have a key that doesn’t open anything.”

Demolition of the dangerous structure was the only way to get possession of her property back.

Wanda’s story has generated an outpouring of support, including from crews from local trade unions who volunteered to tear down the home at no cost.

“Just knowing that I don’t have to deal with the receivership, I don’t have to deal with the City of Sacramento, it feels great,” Wanda said.

So what will Wanda do now that her home is gone?

“The plan is that I will rebuild,” she said.

Rashad Sidqe, the president of Lift Up Love Always, said “this is the first step in rebuilding, Wanda’s home.

Rashad is helping launch a fundraising campaign.

“She’s 71 years old, worked all her life and we’re looking for compassion from our community,” he said.

And people are already reaching out to her offering to help.

“I told them we’re going to have a great BBQ,” Wanda said. “We’re going to be partying and hammering all at the same time.”

Wanda says the city has also been helping her by waiving all the fines and penalties