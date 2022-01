MODESTO (CBS13) — The City of Modesto is moving forward with plans to build a new 7th Street bridge over the Tuolumne River.

The current bridge only has two lanes, and officials hope to expand it to four lanes with wider sidewalks.

Construction could start in the summer of 2023 and be finished by fall 2025.

The city will use money from the federal bridge program to cover most of the $64-million cost.