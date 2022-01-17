CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
Filed Under:North Highlands News, Sacramento County

NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) – Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies are responding to an incident in the Madison/Hillsdale area of North Highlands.

The incident reportedly happened around 5:30 a.m. on Greenlawn Way, a residential cul-de-sac just off Madison Avenue, west of I-80.

Several deputies are at the scene and have cordoned off part of the area with crime scene tape. They’re not providing any details at this point.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that a shooting may have occurred and that a suspect could be on the run. CBS13 has reached out to the sheriff’s department for details.