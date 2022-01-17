NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) – Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies are responding to an incident in the Madison/Hillsdale area of North Highlands.

The incident reportedly happened around 5:30 a.m. on Greenlawn Way, a residential cul-de-sac just off Madison Avenue, west of I-80.

Active scene in North Highlands area on GreenLawn Way. Hearing about a person shot in head. ⁦@sacsheriff⁩ on scene investigating. Crime scene tape litters the cul-de-sac. ⁦@GoodDaySac⁩ ⁦@CBSSacramento⁩ ⁦@allyaredas⁩ #shooting pic.twitter.com/hQbO4j44Z7 — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) January 17, 2022

Several deputies are at the scene and have cordoned off part of the area with crime scene tape. They’re not providing any details at this point.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that a shooting may have occurred and that a suspect could be on the run. CBS13 has reached out to the sheriff’s department for details.