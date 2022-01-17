SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Several local organizations are honoring Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. this Monday.

One annual tradition is a car caravan and parade. The Sacramento chapter of NAACP and Black Lives Matter are heading up the event, which kicks off at 9 a.m. in the parking lot of Grant High School in North Sacramento.

The caravan will head to other locations, including Sac City College and the Oak Park Community Center before ending up at Sac State. There, a rally will be held.

Several area churches held sermons on Sunday that honored his life and legacy.

King, who was just 39 when he was assassinated in 1968 while helping sanitation workers strike for better pay and workplace safety in Memphis, Tennessee.

King, who delivered his historic “I Have a Dream” speech while leading the 1963 March on Washington and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964, considered racial equality inseparable from alleviating poverty and stopping war. His insistence on nonviolent protest continues to influence activists pushing for civil rights and social change.