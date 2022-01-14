CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – The man shot by a Citrus Heights police officer Thursday night has died, authorities say.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. near a Carl’s Jr. restaurant in the area of Antelope and Tupelo roads. Police say a call came in of an intoxicated man with a gun.

When officers arrived, they reportedly tried to talk with the man – who then pointed the gun at an officer, a police spokesman said. The officer then fired, hitting the man an unknown number of times.

The man was taken from the scene in an ambulance. Police say they found his gun.

#Breaking Citrus Heights police confirm officers shot a suspect on Antelope Road. No officers hurt. No details on status of suspect. Witnesses say suspect taken away in ambulance. pic.twitter.com/AqWfzQO7p0 — stevelarge (@largesteven) January 14, 2022

On Friday, authorities confirmed that the suspect had died.

At one time, there were a dozen police cars at the scene of the incident, which was surrounded by police tape. The activity centered on a walkway along Antelope Road where an EMS bag could be seen on the ground.

Witnesses at the scene tell CBS13’s Steve Large that six shots were fired.