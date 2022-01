Question of the Day / Friday Dance PartyWe close out a Friday show with Courtney's Question of the Day: What's your "no-calorie Friday" go-to food splurge? Everyone answers, and then we dance our way into the weekend! Thanks for joining us, be sure to tune in tomorrow at 7 for Good Day Weekend!

12 hours ago

Just Win Baby - The Playoffs!Our resident football handicapper and his "secret" weapon are back for the first round of the playoffs this weekend! Johnny the Serb and the "Just Win Baby" join us for their LOCKS for the playoffs!

12 hours ago

Trivia Toast of the Gallbladder VarietyTrivia Toast of the Gallbladder Variety

13 hours ago

Sac Dance AcademyA local program is teaching young stars some new moves!

13 hours ago

Republic FC Open TryoutsGrab your boots and head to the pitch! Republic FC is holding open tryouts!

13 hours ago