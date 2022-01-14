SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento City Unified School District announced that they will be receiving a shipment of N95 masks from the state which they will issue to all staff, teachers, and volunteers.

According to a press release, shipments of masks will be available at all 77 schools within the Sacramento district, which includes charter schools.

“We are thankful for these personal protection supplies from the State of California,” said Jorge A. Aguilar, Superintendent, Sacramento CIty Unified School District. “These masks demonstrate a continued commitment by the State of California to make sure our schools are both open for in-person learning and also protected as much as possible against COVID-19. This effort is similar to the take-home testing kits that were shipped to us from the State in December that helped prevent over 500 positive cases from arriving at our schools after the winter break.”

N95 masks offer the best protection, blocking 95 percent of particles when worn properly. The aim is to educate all staff on how to properly use these masks and in turn, prevent as much spreading of omicron as possible.

“Our District cares for the teachers and staff who are heroically out there on the front lines during this Omicron wave to keep our schools open,” said Christina Pritchett, Board President, Sacramento City Unified School District. “Without any delay, we are dedicating all of our resources available to issue these masks right now to all of our staff so they can be as safe as possible.”

Additionally, a shipment of KF94 masks will be provided for students. These masks differ from N95s in that they create a tent-like space between the mouth and the mask and offer a little more comfort, while still filtering 94 percent of particles.