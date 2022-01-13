CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – One man has been hospitalized after being shot by a Citrus Heights police officer.
The incident happened just before 9 p.m. near a Carl’s Jr. restaurant in the area of Antelope and Tupelo roads. Police say a call came in of an intoxicated man with a gun. When officers arrived, they reportedly tried to talk with the man, who then pointed the gun at an officer, a police spokesman said. The officer then fired, hitting the man an unknown number of times.READ MORE: Police Investigate Reports Of Person Armed With Gun At Kaiser Vacaville
The man was taken from the scene in an ambulance. His condition is unknown. Police say they found his gun.
READ MORE: Yuba City School Closes Due To 'Escalating' Number Of COVID-19 Cases
#Breaking Citrus Heights police confirm officers shot a suspect on Antelope Road. No officers hurt. No details on status of suspect. Witnesses say suspect taken away in ambulance. pic.twitter.com/AqWfzQO7p0
— stevelarge (@largesteven) January 14, 2022
At one time, there were a dozen police cars at the scene of the incident, which was surrounded by police tape. The activity centered on a walkway along Antelope Road where an EMS bag could be seen on the ground.MORE NEWS: Getting Answers: Would Changing The State's Gas Tax Save You Money?
Witnesses at the scene tell CBS13’s Steve Large that six shots were fired.