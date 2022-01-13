CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – One man has been hospitalized after being shot by a Citrus Heights police officer.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. near a Carl’s Jr. restaurant in the area of Antelope and Tupelo roads. Police say a call came in of an intoxicated man with a gun. When officers arrived, they reportedly tried to talk with the man, who then pointed the gun at an officer, a police spokesman said. The officer then fired, hitting the man an unknown number of times.

The man was taken from the scene in an ambulance. His condition is unknown. Police say they found his gun.

#Breaking Citrus Heights police confirm officers shot a suspect on Antelope Road. No officers hurt. No details on status of suspect. Witnesses say suspect taken away in ambulance. pic.twitter.com/AqWfzQO7p0 — stevelarge (@largesteven) January 14, 2022

At one time, there were a dozen police cars at the scene of the incident, which was surrounded by police tape. The activity centered on a walkway along Antelope Road where an EMS bag could be seen on the ground.

Witnesses at the scene tell CBS13’s Steve Large that six shots were fired.