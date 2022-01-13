CERES (CBS13) – One person is recovering in the hospital after being shot in Ceres on Thursday morning.

At around 4:11 a.m. Ceres police officers were reportedly called out to the 2300 block of Moffet Road after someone had been shot. When officers arrived, they found the victim in the backyard of a residence, according to a police statement.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police haven’t said what may have led up to the shooting.

Police detectives are now investigating and ask anyone with information pertinent to the case to contact Detective Berlier at (209) 538-5616.