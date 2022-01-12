SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors has approved a new ordinance that would ban the sale of candy-flavored tobacco.

It would remove tobacco products, including candy-flavored e-cigarettes and minty-menthol cigarettes, off store shelves across Sacramento County.

Supporters claim tobacco companies use these flavors to get children addicted to their products.

The ordinance was approved on Tuedsay. Supervisors are expected to vote on adopting the ordinance two weeks from Tuesday.

It will go into full effect on July 25, 2022.