Question of the Day - 1/11We close out a Tuesday show with Courtney's Question of the Day: What was your first car?

8 hours ago

Wiki Who? - 1/11John's here with another edition of Wiki Who?, where he grabs factoids from the Wikipedia pages of the famous, and sometimes not so famous. Today, we have...Ryan Seacrest, Kim Basinger, and Bill Goldberg...John will pull it all together, trust us...

8 hours ago

Good Day Rewind - 1/11Here's where you can catch up on all of the fun and funny stuff you missed during the show today! It's the Good Day Rewind!

8 hours ago

Trivia Toast - 1/11Courtney Dempsey is back to host the game that has swept the nation! Trivia Toast!

9 hours ago

Rio Linda Credit UnionSAFE Credit Union partners with Rio Linda High School to provide real world work experience with an emphasis on Financial Literacy, which still is not a focus for most high schools curriculum. Molly Riehl was there live getting financial advice and making investments!

9 hours ago