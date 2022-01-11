TRACY (CBS13) — Investigators in Tracy are seeking the community’s help in locating the vehicle involved in hit-and-run collision last November that left an Oregon man dead.

According to the Tracy Police Department, the collision happened shortly after 2 a.m. on November 28 along Larch Road and west of Tracy Boulevard. The victim in the collision, identified as Cody Crawford, died on January 8 after spending some time in the ICU of a San Joaquin County hospital.

Crawford was found lying on the side of the roadway with major injuries to the head and legs. Tracy police said Crawford had multiple surgeries but never regained consciousness after the collision.

Investigators said witness reported a black Nissan SUV as the suspect vehicle with a white male adult with long brown hair and a beard as the driver. This man contacted the police department after seeing information about himself on social media and fully cooperated with authorities, Tracy police said. It was determined that man was only a witness who arrived at the scene after Crawford was hit.

Tracy police said the suspect vehicle is believed to be smaller and lower than an SUV and could potentially have front-end damage to the hood, bumper, headlights and windshield.

Crawford — who is survived by a teen son, brothers and sisters — had been visiting Tracy to see friends. Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact the Tracy Police Department.