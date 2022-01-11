STOCKTON (CBS13) — Two suspects were arrested after leading Stockton police on a chase after in a stolen car following an alleged residential robbery, authorities said Tuesday.

According to the Stockton Police Department, 36-year-old Steve Lozano and 34-year-old Karina Grace Gentry were booked into jail and face charges of residential robbery, auto theft and possession of stolen property.

Officers responded shortly before 10 a.m. to reports of a home robbery in progress along the 2400 block of Cornflower Street. Lozano and Gentry fled in the resident’s car and initiated a high-speed chase.

Stockton police said the chase had to be called off for safety reasons, but the vehicle was located a short while later abandoned in the area of East Washington Street. A drone was called in to assist with the search for the suspects. A K-9 officer helped detain one of them while the other suspect was arrested without incident.