PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — Hundreds of Pacific Gas and Electric customers were still without power across three counties within the utility’s Sierra Division, while one county has seen power fully restored.

Utility crews were able to restore power to many over the past few days, with hundreds of crews working on fixing the issue.

According to PG&E, as of 6 p.m. Monday, El Dorado County has been fully restored. Progress was made in Nevada, Placer and Sierra counties but there is still work to be done to turn the lights back on for all. Below are the current statistics for powerless customers in those counties.

Nevada: 682 customers

Placer: 37 customers

Sierra: 143 customers

To support their customers on these cold days without heat, they have opened resource centers in each region in order to assist people in staying warm and safe.

They are listed below.

El Dorado County:

Garden Valley Grab N Go pickup location – Garden Valley Grange Hall; 4940 Marshall Rd. opens at 10:00 am

Nevada County:

Nevada City – Madelyn Helling Library; 980 Maidu Way. Opens at 8:00 am

Alta Sierra – Grab n Go pickup location only at The Alta Sierra Clubhouse; 11897 Tammy Way, opens at 8:00

Placer County:

Alta – Alta Fire Protection District Community Hall; 33950 Alta Bonnynook Rd, 8:00 am

Foresthill – Veterans Memorial Hall; 24601 Harrison St. 10:00 am

Colfax Grab n Go pickup location – Sierra Vista Community Center; 55 School St, Colfax, opens at 10:00 am

Sierra County: