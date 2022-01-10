SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Los Rios Community College District (LRCCD) on Monday announced a move to temporary online instruction through the end of January due to the surging COVID-19 omicron variant.

The district said it expects to have significantly expanded capacity for testing by January 31.

“While we are fortunate to know that our employees and students are vaccinated, the sheer volume of cases has led to concerns about serious breakthrough cases, rising hospitalization rates in our region, and the operational impacts of large-scale staff and student absences,” the district said in a news release.

LRCCD said some classes that require in-person instruction will continue to be held on campus.

“Impossible to Convert Career Education programs that were held in-person during the last year will continue to be held in-person. Other classes such as traditional lecture classes, science labs, arts, and ESL classes will move online for this two-week period,” the district said. “Look for a communication from your instructor in your email or Canvas account for the status of your class and reach out to your instructor with any class-related questions.”

LRCCD said its reopening web page will be updated to reflect which programs and services are available online and in person.

UC Davis and Sacramento State also recently announced temporary moves to online instruction due to rising COVID-19 cases.