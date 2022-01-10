Menu
Question of the Day - 1/10
Tina closes out a Monday show with her Question of the Day: What did you last use cash for?
2 hours ago
"Just Win Baby" Week 18 Recap, featuring Johnny the Serb
As the regular season in The League comes to a close, Johnny the Serb joins us to recap the Just Win Baby's week 18 picks! Johnny gets to gloat a little (as usual), and we move towards the playoffs!
2 hours ago
"The Starless Crown" Author James Rollins Joins Us!
New York Times bestselling author, local success story, and friend of the show James Rollins joins John and Tina to talk about "The Starless Crown," his newest book and first foray into fantasy writing!
2 hours ago
Good Day Rewind - 1/10
Time to catch up on the funny bits from the show today, it's the Good Day Rewind!
2 hours ago
Pinata Cakes
We check in with our friend Linda Lupian to see how business at Pinata Cakes is going. The cakes have gotten taller!
3 hours ago
