SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – While people are scrambling to find a COVID-19 test, businesses are trying to keep their employees and customers safe.

In recent days, CBS13 has reported how restaurants are responding to the omicron variant surge.

The Waterboy Restaurant is normally a place where diners unwind and enjoy its seasonal menu, but on Sunday people flocked there not for the food but to receive a free PCR test.

The testing crew told CBS13 more than 200 people arrived at the site, which the restaurant owner closed its doors to host the event.

Organizers say the site is for people in the service industry, but the general public is also welcomed.

An Elk Grove woman said she needed to test before returning to work. Raven Stinson said she’s spent the last three days looking for appointments.

“It was just recommended because there were some people in my family who tested positive but they’re OK with symptoms but just to be safe before I go back to work I let my manager know I should be tested,” Stinson said.

Other restaurants are hosting free PCR tests.

Monday, Jan. 10th at Binchoyaki from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan 12th at The Snug from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 16th at The Waterboy from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.