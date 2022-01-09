PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — As of 4:30 p.m. on Sunday evening, there are still 3,198 customers without power in the 4 counties of PG&E’s Sierra Division. Utility crews were able to restore power to many over the past few days, with over 300 crews working on fixing the issue. However, a large portion of customers still remain in the dark.

Below is the breakdown by county of customers still without power.

El Dorado – 562 customers

Nevada – 1,978 customers

Placer – 452 customers

Sierra – 200 customers

To support their customers on these cold days without heat, they have opened resource centers in each region in order to assist people in staying warm and safe.

They are listed below.

El Dorado County:

Garden Valley Grab N Go pickup location – Garden Valley Grange Hall; 4940 Marshall Rd. opens at 10:00 am

Nevada County:

Nevada City – Madelyn Helling Library; 980 Maidu Way. Opens at 8:00 am

Alta Sierra – Grab n Go pickup location only at The Alta Sierra Clubhouse; 11897 Tammy Way, opens at 8:00

Placer County:

Alta – Alta Fire Protection District Community Hall; 33950 Alta Bonnynook Rd, 8:00 am

Foresthill – Veterans Memorial Hall; 24601 Harrison St. 10:00 am

Colfax Grab n Go pickup location – Sierra Vista Community Center; 55 School St, Colfax, opens at 10:00 am

Sierra County: