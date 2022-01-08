Sherry’s Custom Designs
Website: http://www.etsy.com/shop/sherryscustomdesigns
TMC Auction
Phone: (916) 740-0254
Website: http://www.tmcauction.com
Skin Code Clinic
1160 Cirby Way Unit 200
Roseville
Phone: (916) 571-4069
Website: http://www.skincodeclinic.com
Sacanime
Location: Safe Credit Union Convention Center
1400 J St.
Sacramento, CA 95814
Hours: Today 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Instagram @Sacanimeofficial
Facebook @Sacanime
Website: http://www.sacanime.com
2022 Dine Downtown
January 7th – 17th
30 Participating Restaurants
Website: http://www.godowntownsac.com/events/signature-events/dine-downtown/
The Great Train Show
Cal Expo, Halls A & B
Today 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Adults $10
Kids $5
Cash Only At The Door.
Kids Under 3 Are Free!
Website: http://www.trainshow.com
Marlene the Plant Lady
Socials: @marlenetheplantlady
Hawaiian Legends Tour
Jan 14
Crest Theatre