EAST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — This year, SMUD is teaming up with local Cub Scout Pack 128, who will be collecting trees in their neighborhood and bringing them to SMUD for free mulching.

One of the Cub Scouts’ biggest fundraisers of the year is collecting trees from East Sacramento neighbors in exchange for a donation, which is then turned into mulch by SMUD. This helps the Cub Scout Pack fund several community service and learning projects throughout the year.

SMUD delivers mulch to its customers for free all year for use in landscape projects, gardens, playgrounds, parks, and houses, diverting waste from landfills.

