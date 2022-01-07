WOODLAND (CBS13) — On Monday, January 10th, Yolo County will begin to distribute free home test kits to residents in order to shorten their isolation periods to less than 10 days.

Yolo County recently revised its COVID-19 regulations to align with the State of California.

“The revised guidance allows individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 to shorten their isolation to less than 10 days if they have no symptoms or symptoms are improving (including no fever for 24 hours without taking fever-reducing medicines) AND test negative for COVID-19 on day 5 or later,” said Yolo County’s Public Information Officer in a press release.

Additionally, Yolo County is working to provide more drive-thru testing locations as well as working with their partners to provide testing at other community locations.

For information on HYT testing sites, please visit, healthydavistogether.org. For information on ORALE COVID-19 testing sites in rural communities, please visit the ORALE COVID-19 website.