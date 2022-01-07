POLLOCK PINES (CBS13) – Sly Park, a well-known environmental education camp in El Dorado County, was closed down Thursday — just two days after reopening — after some students and adult chaperones tested positive for COVID-19.

The camp had been closed since the beginning of the pandemic, and reopened on January 4 under what the Rocklin Unified School District says were “stringent health and safety protocols”.

Prior to arriving at camp Tuesday, the guests, comprised of students and chaperones from the Rocklin Unified School District and smaller in numbers than previous groups, were required to complete a screening and provide a negative COVID test, the District said in a statement. And, after they arrived, guests were required to have a symptom check as well.

The camp then learned that a number of chaperones and students had the virus, the District confirmed to CBS13.

Based on new recommendations from Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasiyre and El Dorado County Health Officer Dr. Nancy Williams, SCOE the camp was once again shut down, the District says.

Sly Park Environmental Education Center is run through the Sacramento County Office of Education.