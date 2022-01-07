Fourscore Coffee
327 Lincoln Street
Roseville
Phone: (916) 390-0367
Website: http://www.fourscorecoffee.com
ShaMynds Healing Center
2012 19th Street Unit #100
Sacramento
Website: http://www.shamynds.com
Kodaiko Ramen & Bar
718 K Street
Downtown Sacramento
2022 Dine Downtown
Now to January 17th
30 Participating Restaurants
Website: http://www.godowntownsac.com/events/signature-events/dine-downtown/
Dawson’s Steakhouse
Inside Hyatt Regency Sacramento
1209 L Street
Downtown Sacramento
2022 Dine Downtown
Now to January 17th
30 Participating Restaurants
Website: http://www.godowntownsac.com/events/signature-events/dine-downtown/
El Chilango Chido
2535 Pacific Avenue
Stockton, CA
Hours: Mon-Sat 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Sunday Closed
Phone: (209) 808-5075
Instagram: @Elchilangochidostockton
The Stockton Open Air Mall
3550 N Wilson Way
Stockton, CA 95205
Hours: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Phone: (209) 465-1544
Facebook: @ Stockton Open Air Mall
Mexican Heritage Center & Gallery
111 S Sutter St
Stockton, CA 95206
Hours: Mon – Fri 7 a.m. To 2 p.m.
Facebook & Instagram: @Mexicanheritagecenter
Website: http://www.mexicanheritagecenter.org
Arthur Murray Dance Studio Stockton
1267 N. Country Club Blvd.
Stockton CA, 95204
Hours: Mon – Fri 10 a.m. To 9 p.m.
Sat & Sun Closed
Phone: (209) 214-6200
Facebook: @Arthurmurraystockton
Website: http://www.arthurmurraystockton.com
Kick Quarantine 15
Fitness & Nutrition Expert
Website: http://www.unleashed-fitness.com
Email: info@unleashed-fitness.com
Actress Nika King
Stars In “Euphoria”
Website: http://www.nikaking.com
Weird, a Dance Concert
Today 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Tomorrow Noon and 3 p.m.
Tickets: http://www.chadashdancemovement.seatyourself.biz
$20 general
$15 students/seniors
Assigned/limited seating
Location: Northern California Dance Conservatory
920 Reserve Dr. #110,
Roseville, CA 95678
Branson Kane
Music Makes Me Happy
Instagram: @bransonkane
Spotify : http://www.open.spotify.com/artist/2wR4B
Apple Music : http://www.music.apple.com/us/artist/bra
Soundcloud : www.soundcloud.com/branson-kane
Harlem Globetrotter
January 17, 2022, at Golden 1 Center
Socials: @HarlemGlobetrotters
Website: http://www.HarlemGlobetrotters.com