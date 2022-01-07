Question of the Day 1/7/2022Question of the Day 1/7/2022

14 hours ago

Just Win, Baby!Johnny the Serb will not cook a live lamb, but he will bring you this week's NFL picks.

14 hours ago

Raging House Fire In RocklinThe scene is along South Whitney Boulevard.

14 hours ago

Big Blue Junk RemovalHave a house full of clutter that you need to get rid of? We know some people who can help! Cody learns more about Big Blue Junk Removal.

14 hours ago

Roseville Estate SaleWho doesn't love a good deal? Photographer Dave Grashoff shows us in estate sale in Roseville on Timberrose Way.

15 hours ago