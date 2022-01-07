SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – State prisons are now suspending in-person and family visits to inmates.

Starting on January 8, and lasting 15 days, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says it will implement a statewide program in response to an increase in cases among staff and inmates.

In-person/family visiting will be suspended beginning Sat., Jan. 8, until further notice. Visits for Fri., Jan. 7, will take place as scheduled. Family visits currently taking place will be permitted to continue until the visit is completed. Details: https://t.co/EsAKqhjUZl (2/2) pic.twitter.com/lwMsSbTLpA — CA Corrections (@CACorrections) January 7, 2022

As a result, starting Saturday, in-person and family visiting will be suspended until further notice, the Department says.

In just the last two weeks, there have reportedly been thousands of positive COVID-19 cases among workers and inmates.