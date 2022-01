RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – A police officer in Rancho Cordova was involved in a crash on Friday.

The crash happened along Folsom Blvd. near Bradshaw Rd. The police SUV left the roadway and crashed into a sign pole, damaging the front of the vehicle and causing the airbags to go off.

Several emergency vehicles are at the scene.

It’s unknown if the officer was injured. The events that led up to the crash have not been made known.