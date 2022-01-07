ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) — A vacant home in Arden Arcade caught fire early Friday morning.

Metro Fire crews got to the scene along Arcade Creek Road and found a heavy fire towards the back of the house. The flames had also spread to the attic.

Firefighters quickly found that the large home was vacant.

The fire has since been knocked down. It’s unclear how much damage it caused to the home.

Exactly what started the fire is also still under investigation.