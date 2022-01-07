PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — As of 6 p.m. on Friday, there are still 7,120 customers without power in the 4 counties of PG&E’s Sierra Division. Utility crews were able to restore power to many over the past few days, however, a large portion of customers still remain in the dark.

Most of those customers are located in Nevada County. Here’s the breakdown of customers without power.

Placer – 1,282 customers

Sierra – 255 customers

Nevada – 4,463 customers

El Dorado – 959 customers

“We continue to bolster our forces into the area to complete repairs to the more than 3,200 instances of damage on the system caused by the low-snow winter storm. We currently have more than 250 crews on the ground working to restore power and more than 2,200 personnel supporting, including vegetation management teams,” said PG&E in a statement.

To support their customers on these cold days without their heat, they have opened resource centers in each region in order to assist people in staying warm and safe.

They are listed below.

El Dorado County:

Garden Valley Grab N Go pickup location – Garden Valley Grange Hall; 4940 Marshall Rd. opens at 10:00 am

Nevada County:

Nevada City – Madelyn Helling Library; 980 Maidu Way. Opens at 8:00 am

Alta Sierra – Grab n Go pickup location only at The Alta Sierra Clubhouse; 11897 Tammy Way, opens at 8:00

Placer County:

Alta – Alta Fire Protection District Community Hall; 33950 Alta Bonnynook Rd, 8:00 am

Foresthill – Veterans Memorial Hall; 24601 Harrison St. 10:00 am

Colfax Grab n Go pickup location – Sierra Vista Community Center; 55 School St, Colfax, opens at 10:00 am

Sierra County: