ROLLINS LAKE (CBS13) – Two linemen working to restore power to the Colfax area fell last night, trying to repair electrical lines. Cal Fire tweeted photos last night, saying the incident happened near Rollins Lake, where power is still out for many PG&E customers.

PG&E confirmed with CBS13 that the two linemen were contracting partners, and that they were “injured during yesterday’s restoration effort.” PG&E added, “They were transported to the hospital.” Due to medical and HR privacy laws, PG&E says it wasn’t able to share any additional information, but that it is “supporting our contractor partners and their families during this time.”

CBS13 spoke with a resident of Rollins Lake who said he lived on the street where the incident occurred. Justin Farwell says he still doesn’t have power, but that he’s impressed by the effort PG&E is putting into restoring power. CBS13 asked Justin to describe what his neighborhood looked like after the storm hit. He said, “It just decapitated trees. It knocked down old growth oak trees. It shattered smaller trees.”

