WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A jury this week found a man guilty of second-degree murder for the May 2021 killing of 23-year-old Brenda Jimenez in West Sacramento and the attempted murder of 26-year-old Kenneth Robinson Jr., prosecutors announced Thursday.

Jose Tellez Flores, 20, faces up to 24 years behind bars for both crimes and is scheduled to be sentenced on March 1.

West Sacramento police say responded to report of shots fired in the area of 6th Street and Cummins Way during the early morning hours of May 6. Officers discovered two separate scenes of car crashes, including one where a vehicle hit a house.

According to the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office, Jimenez was located in the driver sear of a Chevy Impala which crashed into the garage door of a home. She had been shot multiple times, including a fatal gunshot wound to that penetrated the heart.

Jimenez — a wife and mother — died at the scene.

Robinson was in the passenger seat and had a gunshot wound to the back. He was rushed to UC Davis Medical Center and survived the shooting.

Back at the scene, officers also located a Chevy Tahoe that had crashed in the same area, prosecutors said. This Tahoe was later found to be associated with Tellez Flores, who was arrested hours later and has been in custody since.

“The way that this killing was perpetrated not only endangered the lives of those involved, but completely disregarded the safety and welfare of the entire West Sacramento Community,” Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig said. “The amount of trauma caused by Mr. Tellez Flores and his associates cannot truly be measured, but it is comforting to know that members of the community heard the evidence and handed down justice in this case.”

Investigators used nearby traffic cameras, surveillance video and GPS data to discover Tellez Flores’ movements that night. According to prosecutors, Tellez Flores was with two others, including his brother Felipe Tellez, celebrating Cinco de Mayo at a South Sacramento restaurant. The trio traveled to West Sacramento and pulled up next to the Impala Jimenez and Robinson were in the area of Cummins Way and Douglas Street.

Moments later, the Impala sped away with the Tahoe pursuing. Prosecutors said video captured gunshot flashes coming from the Tahoe shortly before the Impala lost traction and crashed.

Video captured the three suspects fleeing the area. At around 2:30 a.m., Tellez Flores’ father gave the two brothers a ride home to South Sacramento from a West Sacramento apartment complex.

Tellez Flores was linked to a handgun seized during a traffic stop by Sacramento police. That gun was determined to be one of at least three used during the West Sacramento shooting, prosecutors said.