STOCKTON (CBS13) — San Joaquin County Judge Michael Mulvihill was arrested on New Years Day on DUI charges after he crashed his SUV in Stockton.

The video of the crash and arrest was posted to a YouTube channel.

In 2015, Michael Mulvihill became San Joaquin County’s newest Superior court judge.

“Mr. Mulvihill’s dedication to the people of San Joaquin County is not only manifested through his work in the District Attorney’s office but also through his involvement in the legal field and community,” said Stephanie Bohrer, a county spokesperson of the San Joaquin County Superior Court.

Just days into 2022, Stockton police confirmed to CBS13 that the same Judge was arrested for driving under the influence.

“Being a judge, you should hold yourself to a higher standard,” said Brittany Gonzales.

Mulvihill crashed his SUV, seen speeding by a dashboard camera, on Pacific Avenue in Stockton. He then walked away from the accident before the police found him and escorted him to their patrol car.

“It just had to be Jackson’s judge,” Gonzales said.

She’s been waiting years for her son Jackson Love’s trial to begin.

“My son was a victim of child abuse resulting in death back on July 31, 2017, at the age of two,” said Gonzales.

Since Jackson’s stepmother Chalsey Maynard was charged, the trial has continued to be delayed.

“Our district attorney switched, COVID hit,” said Gonzales. “I went into San Joaquin County courts I got her case file number and was able to look at the judge and low and behold.”

Mulhivill was set to preside over Jackson’s case but now his name has been erased from the court’s docket.

“I hope if there is a delay it will get resolved quickly by being assigned to another judge,” said Gonzales.

San Joaquin County courts told CBS13 a delay is unlikely as cases are filed with the court, not an individual judicial officer.