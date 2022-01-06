LODI (CBS13) — Part of Highway 99 in Lodi will see another full closure Monday night through Tuesday morning as crews continue working to raise the Lockeford Street overcrossing to improve vertical clearance.

According to Caltrans, all lanes between State Route 12/Victor Road and Turner Road will be closed beginning at 11 p.m. Monday with reopening expected by 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Detour routes are:

Northbound traffic is advised to exit at SR-12/Victor Road, turn right on Victor Road, left on Cluff Avenue, left on Black Diamond Way, right on Beckman Road, then continue north on Beckman until you reach the northbound 99 on-ramp.

Southbound traffic is advised to exit at Turner Road to Cherokee Lane, turn east on SR-12/Victor Road and use the southbound 99 on-ramp.

Caltrans said the bridge work is to raise the overcrossing to fit the 16-feet, 6-inch standard vertical clearance to avoid high-load strikes.