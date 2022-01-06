HUGHSON (CBS13) — Due to exposure to a positive COVID-19 case, the Hughson City Hall closed Tuesday until further notice, said the city of Hughson.

The city advises people who need to drop off or fill out forms to go to their website, here. Forms can be dropped off in their green drop box outside of city hall.

They also advised anyone needed to drop payments off to use their online service, here.

For additional help, the city advises residents to call City Hall and leave a message at 209-883-4054. A staff member will return your call as soon as possible. Or, email agose@hughson.org, and your email will be routed to the appropriate department.