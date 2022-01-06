CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — A Citrus Heights man convicted of the sexual exploitation of a 13-year-old child was sentenced to more than 24 years in prison, prosecutors announced Thursday.

David John Alcock, 48, was also sentenced to 20 years of supervised release following his prison term, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of California.

“Today’s sentence reflects the extremely serious and disturbing nature of Alcock’s criminal conduct, which targeted children,” U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said Thursday. “The defendant engaged in repeated sexual abuse of the victim over the course of many months, while simultaneously trafficking in videos and images of children being sexually abused and exploited.”

Alcock sexually abused the victim for months and made videos of the acts, prosecutors said. He reportedly sent at least one video to someone online in exchange for various other files that depicted children engaged in sexual activities.

According to officials, more than 200 videos that contained imagery of child sexual abuse were found on Alcock’s iPhone the day he was arrested.

“Sexual abuse against children is a pervasive and unfathomable crime that impacts innocent victims and threatens the safety of our youth, who are the future of our communities,” Citrus Heights Police Chief Alexander A. Turcotte said.