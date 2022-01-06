SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Deputies are investigating after two minors were shot near Florin High School, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday afternoon.

Both injuries were described as non-life-threatening and there was no information on a suspected gunman. Weapons were recovered but no arrests have been made, authorities said.

According to the sheriff’s office, it is not considered a school shooting, but the shooting happened at around 3:40 p.m. at Summer Sky and Bastien Court. Investigators said school had already been let out so no lockdown was needed

No further information has been made available.