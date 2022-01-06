SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Deputies are investigating after two minors were shot near Florin High School, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday afternoon.
Both injuries were described as non-life-threatening and there was no information on a suspected gunman. Weapons were recovered but no arrests have been made, authorities said.
According to the sheriff’s office, it is not considered a school shooting, but the shooting happened at around 3:40 p.m. at Summer Sky and Bastien Court. Investigators said school had already been let out so no lockdown was needed
No further information has been made available.
Two people shot and transported to the hospital near Bastien CT and Summer Sky Dr. This is by an athletic field on the near the backside of Florin High School. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/0LF2A5jLEy
— Velena Jones (@velenajones) January 7, 2022