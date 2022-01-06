SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One person has died after a single-car crash in Sacramento late Wednesday night.
Sacramento police say officers responded to the 5900 block of 64th Street just before midnight.
At the scene, a vehicle was found to have struck a tree. Officers started first aid on the driver, who was the only person in the car, but medics soon pronounced him dead at the scene.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.
The name of the driver has not been released at this point.