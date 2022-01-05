OROVILLE (CBS13) — An Oroville man was arrested in the fatal shooting of his mother, authorities said Wednesday.

According to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office, Andrew Iles, 33, was booked into the Butte County Jail and faces one count of murder.

Iles reportedly called 9-1-1 Wednesday afternoon and informed dispatchers he had just shot his mother, identified as 58-year-old Oroville resident Susan Hill, authorities said.

The shooting happened at Iles home along Oregon Gulch Road. Responding deputies detained Iles in his driveway.

Hill was located inside the residence and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said evidence was located inside the residence that linked Iles to the murder.

No further information was released.