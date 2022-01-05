SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One year later, organizers are preparing for a vigil in Davis that will remember the January 6 riots at the nation’s Capitol.

The League of Women Voters will join other groups to host the event Thursday at Central Park.

The coalition told CBS13 the vigil is meant to remember the people who defended our democracy, while also inspiring people to vote and urge lawmakers to pass voting rights legislation.

“I think the event that occurred is really a wake-up call to people that our democracy really is fragile,” said Michelle Famula, with the League of Women Voters. “It’s something we have to keep working for every day.”

The coalition also says Thursday’s vigil is a day of unity, not divisiveness. It starts at 5:15 p.m.