Question of the Day - 1/4Tina closes out a Tuesday show with her Question of the Day! In honor of Lori hanging out at Dust Bowl Brewing earlier, Tina wants to know: Where would we find you if we met up a the brew pub?

3 hours ago

Wiki Who? - 1/4John's here with another edition of Wiki Who?, where he gleans the wikipedia pages of the famous and infamous to find trivia questions to ask of everyone in the studio. Today, it's an all-Mike edition, where. as John says, the "triangle" pulling these three together is wide. Very wide.

3 hours ago

Tina's Trivia Turmoil - Part 2Tina's here with more Trivia Turmoil! The guys try to get it right...

3 hours ago

Tina's Trivia TurmoilIt's National Trivia Day and we like games. You know what that means; Tina has a new game for us! Time to rack your brains with Tina's Trivia Turmoil!

5 hours ago

Good Day Rewind 1/4ICYMI here are some of the silliest moments from today's show!

5 hours ago