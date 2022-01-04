SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — If U-Haul trucks are any indication, the Sacramento area remains a hot location for people moving in.

On Tuesday, the moving company known for their ubiquitous trucks released some of its traffic data for its annual U-Haul Growth Index report.

The Sacramento-Roseville corridor appears to remain a popular trek, U-Haul says, with it now ranking No. 8 in the US for truck moves in 2021. It most recently ranked 11th in 2020 – and even topped the list in 2018.

U-Haul says it appears that the traffic trend is part of the Bay Area exodus they’ve seen recently.

Kissimmee-St. Cloud in Florida topped U-Haul’s growth cities list for 2021.