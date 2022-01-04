The first incident happened as the victim loaded their vehicle at the Amtrak station on Monday around 8 a.m. The suspect, 37-year-old Leonard Rosas of Ceres, allegedly carjacked the vehicle and left the scene. In the process, Rosas allegedly injured the victim, according to a Modesto Police Department statement.

Officers searched for the suspect but came up empty-handed.

Later that day, a citizen reported a suspicious vehicle in the 2300 block of Lincoln Oak Drive that turned out to be the vehicle that was stolen earlier in the morning. Then, later on, Ceres police were called out to a theft in the 1000 block of Oakdale Road.

When officers arrived, they learned Rosas had allegedly stolen a purse from a female in the Dunkin’ Donuts’ parking lot, pulled her from the vehicle, and attempted to carjack her vehicle but was unsuccessful.