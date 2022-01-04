MODESTO (CBS13) — The man charged in a 2019 Modesto shooting that appears to have stemmed from road rage has been convicted.

Prosecutors said an enraged Fernando Maravilla Garcia shot four to five times at another vehicle on June 16, 2019. It’s unclear what prompted Garcia’s road rage.

Christina Medeiros was the driver of the other car and was pregnant at the time. She suffered a gunshot wound to her shoulder, prosecutors said, while a passenger was also hit in the torso.

There was also a 4-year-old in the back passenger seat of Medeiros’ car, but that child was not hurt.

Garcia was arrested and prosecutors initially charged him with four felonies: two counts of attempted murder and two counts of shooting at an occupied vehicle. On Monday, Garcia was convicted on the two counts of shooting at a vehicle – with firearm enhancements and causing great bodily injury to Medeiros and the other passenger.

With the conviction, Garcia is now facing a maximum possible sentence of 60 years to life in prison. His sentencing is set for March 11.