ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — One person was hospitalized after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Roseville, officials said Monday.

According to the Roseville Fire Department, a crew responded just before 4:30 a.m. to a fire burning in the Maidu neighborhood. Inside one of the apartment units, one room and other contents were found burning.

Additional units were called to the scene due to the magnitude of the fire. Neighbors at the complex were able to shelter in place as crews contained the fire to the room it originated in.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time. The exact nature of the one patient’s injuries were not released.