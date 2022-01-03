SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Interstate 80 is back open at West El Camino Avenue after a closure caused delays for morning commuters.

The closure happened before 6 a.m. Monday and was caused by some type of law enforcement activity at the West El Camino overpass.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s vehicles could be seen in the area.

At 6:41 a.m., a CHP spokesperson said the affected roadway had reopened and that the normal flow of traffic had resumed.