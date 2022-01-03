SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Interstate 80 is back open at West El Camino Avenue after a closure caused delays for morning commuters.
The closure happened before 6 a.m. Monday and was caused by some type of law enforcement activity at the West El Camino overpass.
Sacramento County Sheriff's vehicles could be seen in the area.
At 6:41 a.m., a CHP spokesperson said the affected roadway had reopened and that the normal flow of traffic had resumed.

Traffic backed up in both directions I-80 at West El Camino Ave. Law Enforcement activity on the overpass. Avoid I-80 from I-5 to Reed Ave. @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento @GoodDayTraffic @JohnDabkovich #traffic pic.twitter.com/WX7UuuoGj4
