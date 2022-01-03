PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — Utility crews were able to restore power to several thousand customers over the weekend, but thousands still remain in the dark.

As of Monday morning, the PG&E outage report showed 4,900 customers in Placer County, 6,200 customers in El Dorado County, and 15,200 customers in Nevada County still did not have power.

“We are seeing a lot of damaged electrical equipment due to the snow and hundreds of fallen trees. For example, we have assessed more than 10,000 locations and have identified more than 2,100 in need of repairs in those three counties. More than 900 of those locations are in Placer County, 840 in Nevada County, and 300 in El Dorado County. We continue to make repairs and restore power using helicopters, “Sno-Cats” and snowshoeing (on foot),” said PG&E.

Additionally, some 500 poles need to be replaced to maintain power lines before power can return to normal.

PG&E said that they have partnered with some food banks to provide food and shelter to those affected by the power outage. Also, PG&E partnered with the California Foundation for Independent Living Centers who are implementing the Disability Disaster Access & Resource (DDAR) program.

“FREED, an independent living center apart of the DDAR program may be able to provide customers with disabilities, independent living needs, and older adults with hotels, transportations and gift cards for generators. Customers in Nevada, Placer and El Dorado counties who would like to request such support can call PG&E at 1-800-743-5000 and PG&E will send a referral to FREED.”