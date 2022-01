CASA LOMA (CBS13) — An ill patient was rescued from a remote part of Casa Loma near Alta by Placer Search and Rescue, said Cal Fire Neu.

“After a rescue operation that lasted several hours, the patient was transported back to the Incident Command Post and then to Auburn Faith Hospital,” said Cal Fire Neu.

The rescue mission was aided by a fire protection district member who used a personal snowmobile to create a trail for the search and rescue crews.

There is no additional information available about the condition of the patient.