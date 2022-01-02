SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A woman has been arrested after she allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian overnight in South Sacramento. Police say she was under the influence at the time of the crash.

At around 1:20 a.m. Sunday, Sacramento police were called to the area of Stockton Blvd. and Fruitridge Rd., where a motorist had reportedly hit a pedestrian, then left. At the scene, officers found a man, who was critically injured. Police tried to help the man, but he died at the scene, according to a Sacramento Police Department statement.

A short time later, the suspect vehicle and driver were reportedly located by authorities close to where the hit-and-run crash had occurred. Investigators reportedly determined the driver, identified as 33-year-old Oletha Durham, had stolen the vehicle and was driving under the influence.

Durham was arrested on charges of felony vehicular manslaughter, leaving the scene of a collision, vehicle theft, and driving under the influence.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim after his next of kin have been notified, they say.

The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding this investigation to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.